Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”

Liberty Healthcare is the entity that places the sexually violent predators in neighborhoods after rehabilitation. Desmond says that by requesting these records, it would help the public understand how they're dealt with and how their proceedings are within our communities.

The letter comes as even more SVP’s are set to be placed in the county. Desmond said, “In San Diego County right now, there's going to be five sexually violent predators, five more placed in San Diego County to before the end of the year. So we want to make sure that we're able to get the information to the public, hopefully resist the placement of these sexually violent predators. And if they do get place, what are the rules?”

Desmond says he is frustrated with the lack of information he has and the fact that the public only gets 30 days notice that a judge has selected a house where they will stay.

Recently, communities of Borrego Springs and Rancho Bernardo fought against sexually violent predators being placed in their neighborhoods.

Desmond says he has many questions such as:

What happens to SVPs during emergency evacuations?

Can an SVP go to the grocery store? If not, who pays to do their shopping?

Who can visit an SVP?

What happens in an event that they run?

He says Liberty Healthcare told him that once placed in a home, SVP’s can go out in their yard and get their mail but can't leave the property without a chaperone. They will only be allowed to be escorted by a Liberty Healthcare employee to grocery shop or attend to healthcare needs. The moment that a sexually violent predator steps off the property, protective measures will be taken.