SAN DIEGO — Details are coming to light about a San Diego woman accused of walking into an Easter church service carrying her baby and waving a gun on Sunday. The incident occurred at Mount Everest Academy in Clairemont where 31-year-old Anna Conkey was taken into custody.

David Michael Miller walked in late to Easter services at Church Tsidkenu and said he thought Conkey was a regular churchgoer. Two minutes later, he says, Anna Conkey walked on stage holding her baby.

“Then she pulled out the gun and the pastor was like, ‘it’s a taser,’ but it wasn’t so people stayed calm,” said Miller.

Most of the parish walked out, but Miller stayed behind with a few other men to try and talk down Conkey. Then one of them grabbed the gun.

“He just, like a panther, grabbed it right out of the lady's hand and instantly me and the other guy just tackled her,” Miller said.

They held her until police arrived.

Officers later found Conkey's gun was unloaded.

Conkey frequently posts on social media about her religious views and started a YouTube channel earlier this year.

Just last week, parishioners say she interrupted services at the same church then talked about why online.

“God told me I’m his messenger and I'm an apostle and a prophet,” Conkey said in a video.

She was reportedly quickly escorted out during that incident.

“Apparently, I’m not welcome in churches anymore,” said Conkey in a YouTube video.

But those who know Conkey say they are surprised at what happened describing her off-camera as a seemingly normal, loving mother.

Conkey is also a veteran of the Navy and comes from a very religious family, so some say it wasn't unusual for her to post about her views.

Hours before the incident she posted online about the rapture then took to the stage at Tsidkenu to talk about it again.