San Diegans celebrate Dia de Los Muertos

Altar on display outside of the county administration building pays tribute to loved ones who've passed away.

SAN DIEGO — Today marks the start of Dia de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday celebrating the dead’s return to earth to visit loved ones.

Outside the county administration building, an elaborate altar is on display.

Former Marine, Angel Garibay, placed his father’s photo on the altar Tuesday November 1.

He said his dad, 57-year-old Enrique Garibay, died in July of alcoholism, shortly before his 58th birthday.

“The one solace I do have is he passed away peacefully in his sleep,” said Garibay. “That’s really all I could hope for him, he’s in a better painless state.”

Garibay admitted his relationship with his father wasn’t easy. He said his dad had a tough life growing up. He worked as a crane operator for 25 years in Pennsylvania before his death.

Garibay served in the Marines for four years. He was wounded in Afghanistan during his first tour of duty.

He said his dad’s death sparked this need to reconnect with his Mexican heritage.

“Life is short and we have to understand that. Sometimes it takes a really hard lesson to understand what it really means. For years I walked past this [altar] and never really understood it. But this year is completely different,” said Garibay.

His father’s photo is among dozens and dozens on display this year.

During the pandemic, Chair Nathan Fletcher started the tradition of constructing an altar outside of the county building for Dia de Los Muertos. Many of the loved ones who were honored died of COVID.

Tuesday evening a celebration will be held near the altar at 6:30 p.m. There will be music, food, and dancing. The event is free to the public.