Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans across the county reported feeling an earthquake around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

USGS is reporting a 4.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada.

Many San Diegans have called CBS 8 saying they felt the earthquake.

So far, the earthquake shook the following areas:

Chula Vista

El Cajon

San Carlos

Downtown San Diego

Rancho Penasquitos

Torrey Highlands

Clairemont

Kearny Mesa

The Communication Director for the Governor of Baja California told CBS 8, that there are reports there was a landslide in the highway from Ensenada to Tijuana.

The damage is currently blocking two lanes of traffic.

Did you feel it? USGS is reporting a 4.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada. It was felt across San Diego County. pic.twitter.com/NIU79Fuhwm — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) April 15, 2022