Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans across the county reported feeling an earthquake around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
USGS is reporting a 4.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada.
Many San Diegans have called CBS 8 saying they felt the earthquake.
So far, the earthquake shook the following areas:
- Chula Vista
- El Cajon
- San Carlos
- Downtown San Diego
- Rancho Penasquitos
- Torrey Highlands
- Clairemont
- Kearny Mesa
The Communication Director for the Governor of Baja California told CBS 8, that there are reports there was a landslide in the highway from Ensenada to Tijuana.
The damage is currently blocking two lanes of traffic.