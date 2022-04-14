x
Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego County

USGS is reporting a 4.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Mexico near Ensenada.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans across the county reported feeling an earthquake around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Many San Diegans have called CBS 8 saying they felt the earthquake.

So far, the earthquake shook the following areas:

  • Chula Vista
  • El Cajon
  • San Carlos
  • Downtown San Diego
  • Rancho Penasquitos
  • Torrey Highlands
  • Clairemont
  • Kearny Mesa

The Communication Director for the Governor of Baja California told CBS 8, that there are reports there was a landslide in the highway from Ensenada to Tijuana. 

The damage is currently blocking two lanes of traffic. 

