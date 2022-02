USGS reports a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego Thursday before noon.

SAN DIEGO — Did you feel it?

People in San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake Thursday around noon. USGS initially reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego at 11:52 a.m. The magnitude was later adjusted down to 2.9.

The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 16.8 miles from Julian, 15 miles from Ocotillo Wells, and 44 miles from Escondido.

