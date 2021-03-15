Disabled man wants help entering Extended Stay America hotel

Carlsbad man has tried unsuccessfully to get automatic door installed.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A North County man needs help to enter the Extended Stay America hotel on Grand Avenue in Carlsbad.

Jeff Rose said he has tried, on and off, for the past year to get the hotel to install an automatic front door.

Rose, 42, was diagnosed as a teenager with a hereditary disease called Friedreich's Ataxia, that left him wheelchair bound. The degenerative disease also affects his speech.

“Hey guys, so this is how I get out of my hotel room,” Rose said in one of several Facebook posts where he demonstrates entering and exiting the hotel with great difficulty.

Rose and his friend, Stuart Weintraub of La Costa, have been trying to convince Extended Stay America to install an automatic door at the hotel with no success.

“I think it's $5,100 and anyone licensed can install it. We just need to get the hotel to respond,” said Weintraub.

The friend contacted the City of Carlsbad and was told the hotel met the “minimum basic requirements” when it was built.

“Extended Stay America is a very, very large company. I think it’s $2.3 billion capitalization. They have on their web site that they are a company that accommodates guests with disabilities,” said Weintraub.

“Why is it okay that we have the handicapped space, we have the paint, and then they get to the front door and they're on their own? We can't help you to get into our business?” asked Weintraub.

Rose said on Facebook he does not want to file a lawsuit. He is trying to keep a positive outlook on life.

“His body is broken but his spirit is not,” said Weintraub. “Jeff takes himself to the gym three, four days a week. And he's just an inspiration to anyone who meets him.”

Weintraub said his friend used to live in a residential rehabilitation facility, but it was just too depressing.

In Carlsbad, Rose has access to the beach and his favorite juice bar, which he visits every day.

News 8 reached out to Extended Stay America (ESA), but the company did not respond to multiple messages sent to the marketing department and its public relations firm.

Earlier this year, the companies Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group announced the acquisition of ESA in a 50/50 joint venture for $6 billion.