SAN DIEGO — Following last week’s powerful earthquakes that jolted California, shelves at stores once stocked with emergency disaster kits are now bare.

“We will have store shelves stocked and people walking by ignoring until the event. Then, within 24 to 48 hours the shelves will empty,” said Jeff Primes, President of Ready America.

Ready America, a vista company, has seen business spike by 20% since last week’s earthquakes. Ready America is encouraging everyone to be prepared before, during and after the ground starts to shake.

Experts recommend having an evacuation plan in place and an emergency kit at the ready.

“You should be prepared to take care yourself for a minimum of 72 hours,” said Prime.

Emergency kits should contain chargers, a flashlight, medication, important paperwork, extra clothes and cash.

“After a quake strikes, there are so many things that need to be done – including cleaning up. If you have a survival kit, you will be ahead of the game. These are also good for wildfires and mudslides.