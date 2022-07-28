Meta hosts Disaster Preparedness Summit for San Diego’s first responders

The event shared best practices for digital communication before, during, and after a disaster or crisis.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Community leaders gathered on Thursday in Escondido for a disaster preparedness summit. The event, hosted by Meta (formerly Facebook), was held in partnership with Ready San Diego, the City of Escondido, Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties, and the California Office of Emergency Services.

The event shared best practices for digital communication before, during, and after a disaster or crisis. Presentations and panels at the summit were led by various experts in the fields of crisis management, disaster relief and local outreach.

When talking about using social media during disasters, Director of San Diego County Emergency Services, Jeff Toney said, "We want to be quick, efficient and accurate so we monitor social media, we put out a lot early on. CalFire San Diego for instance does a tremendous job posting updates early and often. If you don’t communicate early, the narrative will create itself and often it is wrong.”



Representatives from 18 cities and tribes learned about how Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are working to be a streamlined form of communication between first responders, local government and businesses.

As a part of Thursday’s summit, Meta educated attendees on their “Safety check-in” and local alerts feature. They say it is a great way for people to let others know if they are safe or if they need help. Adán Chávez from Meta told CBS 8, “The County of San Diego, they have access to local alerts should their be a missing person, a transit service interruption or some kind of weather alert they want to issue, they can use local alerts to target the affected area and people in that part of the community will be notified top of feed.”

Officials say it is not a matter of if, but when a disaster strikes.