ANAHEIM, Calif. — Just in time for your post-holiday shopping, Disneyland unveiled a discounted ticket offer today for Southern California residents.



For roughly $67 a day, SoCal residents can buy a three-day, one-park- per-day pass. The three-day pass costs $199, or it can be paired with a Disney MaxPass for a total of $244.



A three-day park-hopper ticket is $254, or $299 with a Disney MaxPass.



The tickets can be purchased through May 18. Five tickets per person can be purchased per day, and the prices are the same for kids or adults. The tickets are available through the company's website or through a travel agent.



The three-day tickets also provide access to one Magic Morning, which offers admission to select attractions one hour before the theme park opens to the public.



The ticket deal is being offered as the theme park prepares to open another much-anticipated attraction in Disneyland's Star Wars land. On Jan. 17, "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," which offers visitors a virtual-reality ride on a transport shuttle that is captured by a Star Destroyer, will open to the public.