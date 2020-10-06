x
Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park will reopen July 17

Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park will reopen on July 17, 2020, pending state and local government approvals.
Credit: Disneyland Resorts

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Magical news for Disneyland fans! 

The Magical Kingdom on Wednesday announced it will begin a phased reopening of Disneyland Resort, beginning July 9. 

July 9, 2020

Downtown Disney District 

July 17

Disneyland Park and Disney California's Adventure Park

July 23

Disney's Grand California Hotel & Spa, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel.

Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.  

Disneyland Resort will release details about this new reservation system at a later date. 

The reopening dates provided by Disneyland Resort are subject to state and local government approvals. 

