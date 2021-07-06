x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Been to Disneyland since it reopened? SoCal ticket specials now available

Southern California residents can take advantage of a ticket package available starting July 6, offering admission for as low as $83 per day.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021, file photo, visitors exit The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. California will offer six "dream vacation" incentives to spur more people to get coronavirus vaccinations, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, June 14, 2021, on the eve of the state's awarding of $15 million in cash prizes. Goodies in the package include floor seats at an NBA game with the LA Lakers, and tickets to Disneyland, Legoland, SeaWorld and a symphony, he said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California residents hoping to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park can take advantage of a ticket package available starting Tuesday, July 6, offering admission for as low as $83 per day.

The California special is a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket for $249. For those who prefer to bounce between parks, a three-day park-hopper ticket is available for $304.

The tickets will be available for an undetermined, limited time. People who buy the tickets must use them by Sept. 30. There are no blackout dates, but Disney is still requiring ticket holders to make advance reservations to visit the parks.

The offer is available to California residents living in ZIP codes 90000 through 96199, or Northern Baja California residents in ZIP codes 21000- 22999.

Details are available on the Disneyland website at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/admission/tickets/.

WATCH RELATED: Visiting Disneyland after the park reopened (May 2021)

Related Articles