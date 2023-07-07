District 4 supervisor candidates meet for a forum centered around arts and the creative sector

The candidates took turns answering questions at the forum hosted by the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition.

SAN DIEGO — Candidates running for San Diego County Supervisor District 4 seat faced off in another public forum centered around the arts and culture community.

They’re running to replace Nathan Fletcher as supervisor.

Friday's event was the third candidate forum held throughout the county so far. The race is now split between two Republicans and two Democrats.

Previously, the community heard from the candidates and their positions on a wide range of hot topic issues – including homelessness, the housing crisis, and even the foster care system.

Dozens of San Diegans attended the latest District 4 candidate forum that was all about the arts and the creative sector.

They heard from Amy Reichert, Janessa Goldbeck, and Monica Montgomery-Steppe. They were introduced to the latest candidate to join the race – Paul McQuigg, a medically retired Marine veteran.

“This county supervisor election, I think is probably one of the most important elections we’ve had in the past five years, and this could really change the course of San Diego," said one San Diegan.

“If it matters to you what is happening in your community, you have to vote," added San Diegan, Ofelia Razo.

They addressed the role art has in society and whether they would support funding for arts and culture organizations on a county-wide basis.

“I would be really, really interested in starting off by ensuring that we are centering equity and that all of the organizations have an opportunity to apply and receive funding as they need it," said Montgomery-Steppe.

"We need to have that kind of robust support system to sustain an artistic community. We need to be able to make sure that artists are able to provide for themselves and their families," said Reichert.

"I do think that making sure that the process is streamlined and accessible to organizations of all sizes is really important. I think sometimes arts and culture make it to the back burner so I think it's important that we think really proactively about how we can create a revenue stream that can be then reinvested in our community," added Goldbeck.

"I think what commissioners should do is branch out and learn from other cities that have done it – send someone to Chicago and find what they do, send someone to LA find out what they do, send someone to Europe find out what they do, bring those best practices back here," said McQuigg.

While all candidates agreed to support funding, they all disagreed on a recent vote by the county board of supervisors to no longer approve grants to community organizations through the Neighborhood Reinvestment and Community Enhancement programs.

“I believe when it comes to public funds, those decisions should be made in the open. No government operates without the taxpayers and that’s us," added McQuigg.

"I think taxpayers deserve to know where their funds are going and community organizations who are competing for those funds deserve to know what grants are being awarded as well," said Golbeck.

"I'm a big believer in transparency, openness, and community engagement. And in particular when it comes to an allotment of funds like this, even more so why we need public comment," added Reichert.

"I think we all agree that there is a process that works and people can still comment as it goes to the agenda and folks still get the funding that they need in an organization," added Montgomery-Steppe.

With a little over a month to go before the special election, candidates will be meeting face-to-face with one another and the community at other upcoming forums.

The special election for the Fourth Supervisorial District will be held on August 15. If no one gets the necessary number of votes to win, the race will head to a runoff election on November 7.