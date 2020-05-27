California DMV reopening more offices throughout San Diego County

Behind-the-wheel drive tests continue to be suspended.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen 46 more field offices throughout the state on Thursday, May 28, including several in San Diego Count.

The Temecula DMV office will also reopen on the May 28.

Beginning Thursday, the offices will open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Employees will maintain physical distancing while serving customers with existing appointments and Californians in need of selected transactions that can only be completed in a DMV field office, including:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license

Applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee identification card

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applying for a disabled person parking placards (this can also be done by mail using the REG 195 form)

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allow

Customers are required to wear a face covering and remain 6 feet apart in line. Customers will also be offered a text message that will allow them to wait outside the building until notified they are ready to be served. Entry into the building will be metered, and customers may experience extended wait times.

Californians who do not have an urgent need to go to a DMV field office should delay their visit.