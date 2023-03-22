Do you suffer from 'climanxiety,' or 'phonexity'? New terms for modern anxiety.

Modern anxieties known as ‘bankxiety,’ the fear of inflation or ‘phonexiety,’ the stress of being without a phone, may sound silly but are real feelings.

SAN DIEGO — Modern anxieties known as ‘bankxiety,’ the fear of inflation, or ‘phonexiety,’ the stress of being without a phone, may sound silly but psychologists say they are very real feelings, and these terms help validate feelings so people can better manage their worries.

A new anxiety management app, AQ app, that tracks in real-time came up with some names for modern anxieties. The top three:

Bankxiety: what's going to happen to your bank, the cost of living.

Planxiety: when you don't want to make even the simplest of plans.

Yankxiety: When you're really worried about America’s future.

“I think we have all experienced some negative feelings that arise when these notifications come up on our phone, that notification about what is in our bank account, or what has been deducted, or what deposit we were waiting for, that hasn't arrived yet,” said Vangie Akrdige, PsyD, Metro Educational Consulting & Psychological Services.

The educational psychologist says anxiety is not one-size-fits-all, most people will experience anxiety but will have different triggers.

“If you are able to identify, ‘is it this thing, is it these particular notifications that are triggering my anxious feelings,’ then you can make a plan to turn off those notifications, or set a time in your schedule where you are only acknowledging those notifications during this particular time of your day,” said Akridge.

There are other anxieties that you may be able to identify:

Fanxiety is when you obsess about how your favorite team is doing.

Climanxiety is worrying about climate change and the future of the planet.

Crankxiety comes from reading conspiracy theories and crazy posts.

Tankxiety happens when you see too many pictures from warzones like Ukraine.

Scamxiety is the very real fear that a lot of scammers are online waiting to trick you.

Pingxiety is receiving overwhelming numbers of messages.

There’s worry about tech giants called titanxiety, or choicexiety which is the paralyzing fear of making a decision online. And phonexiety, weirdly, is the fear of losing your phone, even though it's responsible for a lot of these anxieties in the first place.

Akrdige says some level of anxiety is healthy but if people can recognize the triggers they can better overcome their worries.

“That ownership, that awareness, and then of course, taking some real action,” said Akrdige.