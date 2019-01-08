SAN DIEGO — For some dockless scooters are a delight, for others they are an eyesore. But did you know there’s a local company that impounds them?

There are hundreds of scooters visible at the yard plus storage containers filled with scooters and bikes – about 8,000 of them total.

Dan Borelli is the co-founder of Scoot Scoop - the company impounding the scooters.

“It’s a disregard for public safety and for private property rights has led to all this. It's just a disregard for the law.” said Borelli.

RELATED: San Diego city councilmember calls for moratorium on dockless scooters

RELATED: San Diego Comic-Con cleanup includes impounding of 2,500+ scooters

RELATED: New regulations for dockless scooters and bikes go into effect July 1

Hotels and other property owners contract with Scoot Scoop to remove scooters from private properties. The company started in January and currently has contracts with 250 businesses.

They say doing this is legal and that the scooter companies have to pay $50 plus a $2-a-day impound fee to get the scooters back.

But their collection is growing because some companies are deciding not to pay.

"We have a couple that have been paying monthly - not pay at all,” Borelli said.

He said despite new rules in effect, as well as designated parking areas the city has put in, scooters are still winding up in places they shouldn't be.

KFMB

KFMB