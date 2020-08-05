Doctors Without Borders lands in Tijuana amid COVID-19 devastation

The international humanitarian organization has converted a basketball arena as a hospital to treat Corona virus patients.

TIJUANA, Baja California — Tijuana is experiencing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Mexico, and on Thursday, Doctors Without Borders arrived to set up a medical clinic in order to provide some relief to area hospitals.

"Tijuana was decided in particular because we are concerned about the epidemiological curve that has been occurring and the mortality rate," said Laura Gomez, the Tijuana coordinator for Doctors Without Borders. "It is a border, having a border with California, a place that has a very high number of cases and where the flow continues to occur."

Tijuana seems to be the epicenter of particularly hard hit state Northern Baja California with the number of deaths reaching 222, and the number of cases reported 1,102. The Mexican state has the second-most cases in the country after Mexico City.

Doctors Without Borders has converted the newly built basketball arena, Auditorio de Tijuana, into a hospital.

"We have 50 beds. We will have the capacity to receive 50 mild and moderate patients. The general hospital will refer the COVID-infected patients," said Gomez.

While the death toll rises in Baja, the organization hopes to take the pressure off doctors in overcrowded general hospitals in the city.

"All these reasons bring us To Tijuana to do the analysis of what was happening and we find that the hospitals are already very congested," said Gomez.