Insurance agencies could be looking at your life online and changing rates, accordingly

For some, jumping out of an airplane is high on the bucket list. But if you share that footage with friends, it could cost you.

SAN DIEGO — Could being an adrenaline junkie actually come with a heftier price tag?

Insurance agencies could be tracking your need for speed on social media and changing your rates accordingly.

From swimming with sharks to showing off your moves on a motorcycle, your followers, friends, and maybe even your insurance agent see the pictures you snap and post.

"We've accepted that big companies have access to our data," Domitille Dien said, the Marketing Manager for Zelros.

Monitoring your lifestyle online is just another tool for agencies to give you a more accurate quote. Similar to smokers paying more for life insurance or young drivers in sports cars.

"Half my check is going to insurance. Just because I'm active, they'll charge me more; I don't think that's right," Kennedy Barrera said in Kearny Mesa.

"It's more dangerous than driving a car, but it should come down to the rider's choice," Gabriel Servas added.

"Everybody thinks we're crazy - but skydivers come from all walks of life. We have taxi drivers, to high court judges," Tony Goodman said, the Operations Manager at Skydive San Diego.

Goodman sees both sides of the debate. "I've broken my back twice, had knee surgeries, and a complete hip replacement. The first jump was in the military - there have been about 11,000 more since," he added.

He gets that his lifestyle is a little riskier than other hobbies, but he still doesn't think paying more is fair.

"I think to say that someone should be penalized for doing what they love is discriminatory."

Zelros did this particular study about insurance and your online data. They use artificial intelligence to help companies provide policyholders with the proper coverage. They say it puts insurers in the best position to prevent loss and protect you, the client.

"They should contact you and tell you if something changes," Dien said.

So while Geico and Allstate haven't yet replied to our inquiry, United Healthcare says they are not watching your online activity. Blue Cross Blue Shield admits age, family size, and geographic location are coverage and pricing decision factors.

Zelros feels confident your private photos are being used during the risk assessment process within some companies, and that's across the board, for auto, home, and health insurance.