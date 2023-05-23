x
Dog shot, killed after attacking DEA agent during search warrant in La Mesa

While authorities attempted to conduct the search warrant, a dog attacked an agent. The dog was shot and killed during the attack and died at the scene.
SAN DIEGO — An agent with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency was seriously injured by a dog Tuesday while attempting to serve a search warrant. 

According to the DEA, agents and task force officers with the DEA Narcotics Task Force attempted to serve a state search warrant at 4870 Harbison Drive in La Mesa. 

While authorities attempted to conduct the search warrant, a dog attacked an agent. The dog was shot and killed during the attack and died at the scene.

First aid was provided to the injured agent, who was transported to a local hospital. The agent suffered a significant injury during the attack, a spokesperson with the DEA confirmed to CBS 8.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

