LAKESIDE, Calif. — Multiple dogs were killed in an overnight fire in the 8700 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard near Lakeside in San Diego, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department learned of smoke inside a residence just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The agency's bomb and arson unit was sent to the scene, spokesperson Lt. Cliff Rinder said.

At 3:55 a.m., the fire continued to burn and the sheriff's department learned of dogs possibly trapped in the residence.

Bernie Molloy, a division chief with the Lakeside Fire Department, said that at least four dogs died in the fire while three were rescued and taken to safety. There was at least one dog unaccounted for, Molloy said.

California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.