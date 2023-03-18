The dogs were seized Friday by the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a hoarding/unauthorized breeding operation Friday in Bloomington, city officials said.

The puppies and adult dogs were seized by the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control with assistance from the Bloomington Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

In a statement, the city asked for help from community members in the form of short-term foster care for dogs that have been at the animal shelter.

"Staff will provide on-the-spot foster approval, and fosters will be asked to provide temporary housing for 1-2 weeks," the city said.

More information on the foster program and an online application can be found at this link.

The city said that bedding and monetary donations are also currently needed. Bedding can be dropped off in the white bin outside the front doors of the Bloomington Animal Shelter at 3410 S. Walnut St.

Monetary donations are accepted Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Any questions on donations should be directed to Bloomington Animal Care and Control at 812-349-3492.