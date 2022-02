Dolly Parton works with T-Mobile in this hilarious commercial.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee gem herself will be staring in a Super Bowl commercial tonight.

In an advertisement with T-Mobile, Dolly expresses her sadness for 5G phones that aren't able to "shine their brightest."

"If you are able to join T-Mobile, these phones are able to shine their brightest... like me," Dolly says. "I have my own theme park."

Miley Cyrus, Parton's goddaughter, also makes an appearance at the end of the 30-second commercial