Donations surge for pro-life and pro-choice groups

Since the landmark Roe v. Wade reversal last Friday, Planned Parenthood and a local maternity home with two locations say they have seen a steady stream of support.

SAN DIEGO — Organizers say many people are feeling urged to do something in response to the Supreme Court decision, and giving back is one way.

"Typically, we see smaller but many more donations, so people are really giving that $50 or $100 because they just want to do something, they feel like they have to try,” said Darrah Johnson, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

Since Friday's historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest has seen a significant jump in donations directly to its website.

CEO Darrah Johnson says financial help is needed more now than ever.

"Even though we have seen a surge of support over the last couple days, we know that will probably trickle off at some point, but we really appreciate all of the outpouring right now, but yes, it has been a significant increase,” Johnson said.

On the national level, Planned Parenthood has seen celebrity donors step up, including Grammy Award winning singer Lizzo with concert promoter Live Nation pledging $1 million to the organization.

What does the money go to?

"Support the extra burden on our organization having to increase access of staff, training, resources, logistics, just making sure that we are there to care for people who need us,” Johnson said.

The Planned Parenthood Pacific Southwest serves Riverside, Imperial and San Diego Counties, and already staff has seen a spike in abortion services appointments.

Johnson says throughout the region, over 120 patients from Arizona booked their appointments as a Friday morning.

And not just from neighboring states, Johnson says, women from across the country have also booked appointments, and they're still tallying numbers from Monday and Tuesday.

"The pregnancy help movement is here to support every single person involved in an unintended or crisis pregnancy,” Beckie Perez said.

Beckie Perez, the CEO and executive director of the 29-Eleven Maternity home, has also seen support shoot up since last Friday.

The organization, which is named after the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:11, has two locations in El Cajon, where pregnant women in crisis can live, work, go to school and receive support services.

Perez, who runs the non-profit with her husband, says volunteer calls, money and interest overall have increased.

"We’ve been here since before Roe versus Wade, during and after walking alongside women in difficult circumstances, and now, more than ever we are all ready to step up and help the women, who are going to be affected by this," Perez said.





