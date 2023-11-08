Downtown restaurant owners demand the city crack down on street vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter

San Diego City Council passed a law banning street vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village and parts of Little Italy last year.

SAN DIEGO — More than a dozen restaurant owners gathered downtown Friday to voice their frustration with street vendors operating illegally in the Gaslamp Quarter.

"I’m very upset," said Mareuos Sitto, owner of Doner Mediterranean Grill. "It's got me to a point I want to shut down my place."

He said he's witnessed violence.

"Lately, it’s became worse we can’t talk to them. If we tell them to stay away from our businesses or move 30 feet away, they harass us they want to fight us, we get into fist fights," he said.

Last year, the San Diego City Council banned street vending in the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village and parts of Little Italy.

Sitto said the city is not enforcing the rules.

Gaslamp Quarter Executive Director Michael Trimble tells CBS 8 vendors come in and set up after hours right outside restaurants as well as outside Petco Park.

Trimble estimated there are as many as 100 carts set up a night. He said this is an organized group out of Los Angeles that is causing the problems. He said owners are losing a lot of business for many reasons.

"Tremendous amount of revenue and it also looks bad," he said. "If you’re having dinner at Greystone and have six hot dog vendors cooking in front of your patio, no one wants to do that."

According to Trimble, many of the vendors wait to set up after hours, when code enforcement is off the clock.

Shane Harris, President of the with the Peoples Association of Justice proposed a night task force be established.

"This night task force would assess every street food vendor, to ask them whether they have their health permit," said Harris. "Every food vendor and restaurant has had to go through a health permitting process through the Department of Environmental Health and the Department of Health and Human Services Agency."