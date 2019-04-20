SAN DIEGO — Dozens of Mission Beach residents spent Saturday morning protesting electric scooters on the boardwalk. The protest comes after the Mission Beach Town Council proposed an outright ban of electric scooters on both the boardwalk and surrounding sidewalks.

San Diego City Council is expected to discuss new scooter regulations at a meeting in the next week.

Protesters say they want the city to get rid of all motorized vehicles especially scooters from the Boardwalk and from city sidewalks. Pedestrians say they are scared, after being hit by scooters flying by on the sidewalk.

Security footage on the Boardwalk catches numerous crashes and near misses each week. A local rehab doctor says that she has seen a rise in scooter related injuries especially brain and spinal cord injuries.