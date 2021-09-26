Dozens of restaurants get ready for busy week ahead for San Diego Restaurant Week

Local restaurants are getting ready for a busy week ahead as San Diego Restaurant week kicks off on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of local restaurants are getting ready for a busy week ahead as San Diego Restaurant week kicks off Sunday.

The event runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 3, which gives diners plenty of time to visit a restaurant they have always wanted to try for a fraction of the price.

Diners can choose from all diverse types of cuisines including Mexican and Italian.

Participating restaurants will be offering fixed menus for anywhere from $10 to $25 per person for lunch and $20 to $60 per person for dinner.

“So far we are off to a great start! We have a wonderful menu and my team is excited about doing it as well as our customers. I think we are going to find a lot of new faces,” said Randy Smerik the owner of Solares Dolce Vita in Point Loma.

He says his team is a ready for a busy week ahead.

Smerik says many restaurants, including his own, are dealing with a new problem of keeping staple items in their kitchen stocked up.

“Everything from fresh meet to seafood, produce, even things like Italian wine is difficult to get them on the container ships. It’s been a challenge.”

Solare offers a three-course tasting menu for $40.

Smerik expects their popular Ossobuco di Maiale and Linguine alle Vongole to be a hit for the main course. They are offering a craft cocktail as an option for a dessert substitute.