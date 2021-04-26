Dr. Akilah Weber settles in Sacramento, representing the 79th Assembly District

She won the seat during a special election after her mother, Dr. Shirley Weber, was appointed to be California’s first African American Secretary of State.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dr. Akilah Weber won the seat for the 79th Assembly District in a special election earlier this month. She’s literally following in her mother’s footsteps by filling this seat. Dr. Shirley Weber also represented the district for 8 years and was recently appointed as California Secretary of State.

News 8s LaMonica Peters recently talked to Dr. Akilah Weber about her life as a public servant and adjusting to life in Sacramento.

“The fact that I kind of grew up within the political arena, understanding the importance of giving back, the importance of being that voice, standing up, taking on a challenge when necessary, that’s why I ultimately went into politics in 2018,” said Dr. Weber.

Dr. Weber says she’s settling in at the State’s capital now that she’s been elected to represent the 79th Assembly District of California. She won the seat during a special election after her mother, Dr. Shirley Weber, was appointed to be California’s first African American Secretary of State.

“Our conversations are still mother and daughter. We do talk a lot about politics but when we’re around my kids which she loves to be around because those are what she calls her heartthrobs, so they’re really my heartthrobs, but they get tired of hearing about politics. So, they’re like, can we please not talk about politics?" Weber said.

Dr. Weber served on the Council for the City of La Mesa and her husband also works for the City of Chula Vista. She says she’s grateful that her mom could be there to guide her transition to Sacramento.

“To be sworn in within two weeks of the election, and trying to hire staff and figure things out, I’m very, very grateful that I have her as someone that I can just pick up the phone and say hey, what does this mean, what do I need to do here, what do I need to do there? Because that kind of information, that kind of access is really invaluable,” Weber said.

Dr. Weber says she also immediately shut down her medical practice so she could get the 79th District Assembly office up and running as soon as possible and put her full attention on serving her constituents.

“Some things have already passed in terms of budget items and bills for this legislative session, but we are going to be as creative as possible to make sure that we are able to get our foot in the door and to get some resources down to our district as well,” Weber said.

Assemblywoman Weber says she supports and encourages women to step out and believe that they too can serve in public office and make a difference in the lives of others.