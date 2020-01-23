SAN DIEGO — A driver was at large Wednesday night after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Clairemont, according to the San Diego Police Department. The accident was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Doliva Drive.

The victim died at the scene, according to authorities.

A witness at the scene named Oswaldo said he saw cars going over the person as he approached the area in his own car. He said he stopped to try to help the person who was hit as his wife called 911. Oswaldo said the person was not moving and showed no signs of life.

There was no suspect or vehicle description as of Wednesday night.