Driver crashes into Mission Valley building, takes off

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were searching Sunday for a driver who crashed into a Mission Valley building and fled the scene, according to San Diego police. A call came in around 11:30 a.m. to report the crash in the 2800 block of Camino del Rio South.

The reporting party said they heard a loud noise before finding the damage to the building.

It appeared the car had plowed through a glass door at the front of the building ending up in the lobby and doing damage to an elevator before taking off.