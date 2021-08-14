Driver flees after striking, killing pedestrian in Vista

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

VISTA, Calif. — A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Despite lifesaving efforts performed by nearby residents and the Vista Fire Department, the man died, according to a sheriff's news release.

The identity of the pedestrian was not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle believed to be similar to a 2000-04 light brown Tahoe with tinted windows immediately fled the scene. The vehicle likely has at least one damaged or missing window and damage to the front bumper, officials said.

The Vista Traffic Unit was handling the investigation.