Wrong-way driver in fatal accident pleads not guilty

Andres James Cox is accused of killing a single mom and seriously injuring her daughter.

SAN DIEGO — Prosecutors say Andres James Cox was drunk and under the influence of drugs when he drove the wrong-way on Interstate 15, causing a crash that killed 32-year-old Yannira Rodriguez.

“Law enforcement immediately recognized signs and symptoms he was under the influence of alcohol,” said Deputy District Attorney Spencer Sharpe. “He didn't even know he was driving the wrong way on the freeway.”

Cox pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday afternoon. He faces four felony counts, including vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened August 27 around 1:30 a.m. Officers received 911 calls from other drivers reporting a wrong-way driver on I-15 near Aero Drive. Moments later, he slammed into a Honda driven by Rodriquez. She died at the scene. Her 13 year old daughter suffered serious injuries.

Prosecutors said Cox’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and he was under the influence of marijuana. They asked the judge that Cox, who is currently out on bail, be immediately sent back to jail.

“The people have gave concerns of public safety,” Sharpe argued.

Cox's attorney disagreed, saying the 25 year old has no prior criminal history and already admitted himself to an outpatient treatment program.

“He's been at Sober Life since September 5th and he's there six hours a day with individual counseling and group counseling,” his attorney Michael Hernandez said. “They also do daily urinalysis testing.”



Judge Theodore Weathers ruled Cox can stay out of jail, but can't drive and has to wear devices that test for alcohol and drugs. He also gave Cox a stern warning.

“If there is one test - one alcohol - on dirty test for alcohol or drugs, you will be remanded into the custody of the sheriffs on no bail,” Judge Weathers said. “So I am very serious about that. You have one chance and one chance only.”



Yannira's sister, Zulma Beckfield-Rodriguez, was one of several family members in court. She said she respects the judge’s decision, but disagrees with it. But instead of dwelling on what happened today in court, she said she and her family are focusing on Yannira's daughter, who recently underwent reconstructive facial surgery.

“There was no brain damage,” Beckfield-Rodriguez said. “There is no internal damage. For what the accident was, it's a miracle she didn't have more injuries.”

Cox will have to return to court on Tuesday to prove he is wearing an alcohol and drug monitor. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 14 years and 8 months in prison.