Driver injured in early morning crash says he just signed a contract to play professional soccer

Three good Samaritans stopped to help victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A messy crash early Wednesday morning sent one driver to the hospital. The crash happened at Kearny Villa Road and Balboa Avenue around 6:00 a.m.

According to witnesses, the driver of a pick-up truck ran a red light and T-boned the driver of a sedan.

Three good Samaritans stopped to help the victim inside the sedan. They said the victim told them he had just signed a contract recently to play professional soccer. Soccer gear from his car was strewn all over the intersection.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene. He was not hurt. It's unclear if he faces any charges.