Driver leads officers on chase through South Bay; attempts to hide in Chula Vista Mall before capture

A man who attempted to evade officers in a stolen car in Chula Vista racked up several charges as he blew through red lights at high speeds.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who attempted to evade officers in a stolen car in Chula Vista Sunday evening racked up several charges as he blew through red lights at high speeds.

San Diego police received reports around 1:46 p.m. from an unidentified person that they were tracking their stolen vehicle moving near Beyer Boulevard in the San Ysidro area, according to San Diego police.

Officers worked with the victim to recover their stolen vehicle and located the stolen maroon 2004 Chevrolet Colorado and attempted a traffic stop. The driver evaded officers at high speeds, fleeing northbound on the surface streets of Chula Vista.

San Diego police requested air support and the assistance of the Chula Vista Police Department's drone as the driver, at times, was driving at speeds unsafe to pursue.

The pursuit ultimately ended at the Chula Vista Shopping Center, where the driver and another suspect ran into the Burlington Coat Factory in the 500 block of I Street.

Authorities located the suspects and took them into custody with the assistance of Chula Vista Mall security.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was charged with stealing the truck, evading officers, and committing several traffic violations.

No injuries were reported.