SAN DIEGO — A driver lost control of their car shortly after two Wednesday morning and drove through a wall of a home in Rancho Bernardo.

Police say the woman was driving an “inebriated passenger” when the passenger reached over and grabbed the wheel when the woman was attempting a U-turn. That caused the car to smash through a fence and ultimately through a wall of a home on Botero Drive. The car came to rest inside the closet of the home.

The homeowners were home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The house was deemed safe after the accident so the family can stay in their home.