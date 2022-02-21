Driver shot on I-805 South during road rage incident

CHP says they got a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday from the shooting victim, who was at the 43rd Street off ramp.

SAN DIEGO — California Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that happened in Southcrest on the 805 freeway, headed Southbound. They say a man in his 30s was shot in his leg while he was behind the wheel and taken to a nearby hospital.

CHP says they got a call around 3:30 p.m. from the shooting victim who was at the 43rd Street off ramp. There was also a passenger in the car, but they were unharmed.

Traffic was backed up for hours on the 805 and it’s still unclear how the road rage incident began. CHP says the shooting victim was driving this white Toyota 4Runner when the unknown suspect shoot into his car three times, striking him at least once. The shooting suspect was in the passenger seat of a grey sedan.

“The suspect’s vehicle, fled. It was driven by a female. That’s the description we were given. They fled southbound on the 805,” said Salvador Castro, CHP Public Information Officer.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

“They struck the male driver in the thigh. He was transported and right now he’s currently at the hospital getting treated for his injuries," Castro said.

Castro also says anyone is ever in a similar road-rage situation, you can attempt to get a license plate number but only if it’s safe to do so.

“Don’t stop. Keep going get to a safe location. Contact 9-1-1 immediately. Don’t engage with the other person. You never know what that person may have. As we see in this incident, there was somebody with a gun,” Castro said.

CHP is asking that witnesses to come forward with any information they may have. Contact CHP - Special Investigations Unit at (858) 293-6000.