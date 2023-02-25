Roads to rivers: Drivers left stranded in cars as flash-flooding overtook San Diego roads

Record rainfall delivered to San Diego in a downpouring winter storm left several cars and their drivers trapped in water that overtook roadways.

SAN DIEGO — Record rainfall delivered to San Diego in a downpouring winter storm left several cars and their drivers trapped in knee-deep water that overtook roadways.

Rain-slicked roads left some commuters overturned and down embankments, while others who parked their cars on roadways in the Old Town area of San Diego returned to their vehicles to find them submerged under water.

Mother Nature turned the 400 block of Pacific Highway into a river. San Diego Fire-Rescue was called to rescue two people trapped in their car.

Witnesses reported that the two people who called for help were an unhoused woman and a man stuck in their car.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find that the roadway was only ankle-deep flooded, so they canceled their rescue attempt after verbally attempting to command the two out of their vehicle.

San Diego Fire-Rescue was later called back to the scene to find water levels had risen thigh-high, at which point a rescue was made allegedly using a raft, according to OnScene.TV, who was on scene recording storm conditions.

Several roadways in the Mission Valley area that are historically known to flash flood were closed as officials predicted the San Diego River would crest and create unsafe commuting conditions.

The following streets will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday:

Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (eastbound and westbound)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego Drive (southbound only)

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina (southbound)

Officials urged drivers to slow down and stay off roadways during stormy conditions.

"We ask drivers to slow down, especially during heavy rain and inclement weather. Always keep a high visual horizon so you are aware of hazards ahead and can avoid situations like this," California Highway Patrol said.

