SAN DIEGO —

Most San Diego drivers know if the rain is coming, so are the potholes.

“Some of them are horrible, especially when it rains like this,” one driver said to News 8.

RELATED: Storm really doing a number on San Diego roads

Mayor Kevin Faulconer tweeted about the issue on Sunday:

The tweet got mixed reviews.

“You're kidding, right?” said one Twitter user. “Everything patched in the past year has reappeared with the first rains. They need repair, not band-aids.”

“It's a constant effort and particularly with all the rain," said Faulconer. “That's why you have to have crews out there.”

The mayor stands by the tweet. Faulconer thinks the city is making good progress on a difficult problem.

Faulconer says since he's been in office, the city has repaired 1,500 miles of road and is on track to complete another 200 miles by the fall of 2020.

RELATED: City crews repair potholes at historic pace across San Diego

People can report potholes via the city's Get It Done App.

RELATED: San Diego’s Get It Done app brings in bizarre requests