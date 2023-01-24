Drug dealer sentenced to 13 years in Coronado High School student's overdose death

The fentanyl laced pill was sold by then 21-year-old Kaylar Junior Tawan Beltranlap who sold the drugs on Instagram.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORONADO, Calif. — The man who sold a deadly fentanyl-laced pill to a Coronado High School student has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

Prosecutors say Kaylar Junior Tawan Beltranlap sold the drugs disguised as oxycodone to then 15-year-old Clark Salveron.

"I know he’s with God now and that gives me peace," said Salveron's grandmother.

Family members stood outside the courtroom after learning the fate of the drug dealer responsible for the student's death.

"A broken heart is not nearly what you experience when you go through this type of tragedy," said

Salveron died in May of 2021 after buying what he thought was oxycodone pills. He got them from then 21-year-old Kaylar Junior Tawan Beltranlap who prosecutors say sold the drugs on Instagram.

"If you haven an individual whos willing to actually go on snapchat or Instagram and put this poison into the community, our office is going to hold that individual accountable," said Adam Gordon, Assistant U.S. Attorney's Office and Criminal Division Opioid Coordinator for the Southern District of California.

Beltranlap pleaded guilty last year and admitted he had warn the teen to only take half of the pill because of how 'strong' it was.

He was arrested after Salveron’s death with more fentanyl-laced pills in his possession

"We had 814 deaths last year. It is the number one cause of death in individuals between 18-45 years old it is an epidemic of proportions that we haven’t seen in this district," added Gordon.

"Today was difficult but I feel relieved that it was done," said Janice Baker, Salveron's mother.

Family members say the Coronado High School sophomore dedicated his life to his family, sports and his faith.

"He was everything to me, he was very special, sweet boy. He was a gift, he was a gift for 15 years and I wish I would’ve had him longer," she added.

Salveron’s family are now warning other parents to talk with their children to prevent a similar tragedy from happening.

"It's very, very scary for what our world is becoming with fentanyl. They just need to be aware of how scary it is," said Baker.

"No justice can ever satisfy the loss that a grandparent or a parent has because this fellow will be away for a few years but Clark is gone forever," said Salveron's grandfather.

Beltranlap will now serve the next 13 years behind bars plus an additional five years of supervised release.