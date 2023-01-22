Police: Drunk driver kills pedestrian in Pacific Beach

A man who had a previous conviction of DUI killed a pedestrian in Pacific Beach while driving drunk, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating the circumstances that led to a drunk driver killing a woman in Pacific Beach early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 3400 block of Riviera Drive in Pacific Beach around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a crash.

San Diego police said a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe stopped in a southbound lane of 3400 Riviera Drive for unknown reasons, exited the vehicle, and stood on the sidewalk.

A 22-year-old man driving a Toyota Tacoma truck southbound on Riviera Drive jumped the sidewalk and struck both the 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, Officer Buttle with SDPD said in a press release.

Video from OnScene.TV showed three men involved in the crash being questioned by officers.

The unknown 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead by medics on the scene, according to police.

The 22-year-old victim standing on the sidewalk with the 24-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

San Diego police said the suspect who hit the pedestrians was previously criminally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The suspect was "tested and arrested" on the scene for vehicular manslaughter, murder, and driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in injury regardless of the actual blood alcohol concentration of the defendant, SDPD said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was encouraged to call San Diego police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.