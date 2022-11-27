Police: Drunk woman and her mother flee hit-and-run scene in Midway District

A drunk woman was arrested after crashing her car into a parked car in the Midway District with a man sleeping inside, then fleeing the scene.

SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested after crashing her car into a parked car in the Midway District with a man sleeping inside, then fleeing the scene Sunday morning, according to police.

First responders were dispatched to the 2700 block of Kurts Street in the Midway District of San Diego around 1:53 a.m. following reports that a car had crashed into another sedan and fled the scene, police said.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man sleeping in the back seat of his parked car on Kurts Street was trapped in his car due to the crash.

San Diego police said a 36-year-old woman was driving a red 2006 Dodge Magnum wagon at a high rate of speed before it veered to the right and rear-ended the victim's car.

San Diego police received reports from witnesses that a vehicle matching the initial description in the hit-and-run was nearby with extensive front-end damage.

Video from 619 News Media showed a woman, believed to be the suspect's mother, pinned in the back seat of the 2006 Dodge Magnum with unknown injuries. She was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

The man who was sleeping in his back seat when he was rear-ended was transported to an area hospital with an open fracture to his right leg, according to San Diego police.

The suspect was “tested and arrested” for driving under the influence of alcohol, SDPD said.