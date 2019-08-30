CARLSBAD, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a driving-under-the-influence safety checkpoint on Saturday within city limits, a CHP spokesman said today.

Officers from the Carlsbad Police Department will also participate in the Nava-Linen checkpoint, Mark Latulippe added. This checkpoint is named after two CHP Oceanside-area officers, Sean Nava and Stephen Linen, who were killed on duty as a result of someone drinking and driving, Latulippe said. According to the CHP, in October 2000 Nava was struck and killed by an impaired driver as he investigated a traffic collision on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

In August 2001, an impaired driver struck and killed Linen as he was conducting a traffic-enforcement stop on Interstate 5 in Encinitas, the CHP said.