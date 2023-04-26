DA: DUI driver was chased by Fish and Wildlife officer before crash that killed mom, daughter in Fallbrook

Erick Arambula, 23, pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts while appearing virtually for his arraignment from his hospital bed.

SAN DIEGO — A man that is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a woman and her 4-year-old daughter on I-15 in Fallbrook Sunday was pursued by California Fish and Wildlife officers before the fatal crash.

New details of the crash were revealed in court Wednesday by San Diego County Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

According to prosecutors, Erick Arambula, 23, was driving on northbound Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook on April 23 when a California Fish and Wildlife Officer witnessed Arambula running a red light.

The officer activated his lights and siren and began chasing Arambula. Prosecutors said the officer estimated that Arambula accelerated to speeds reaching about 90 mph.

According to prosecutors, after about 20 seconds, the Fish and Wildlife officer ended the pursuit and saw Arambula swerving into oncoming lanes, eventually driving down an embankment and onto the southbound I-15.

Arambula eventually began driving the wrong way on southbound I-15 where he crashed into a car head on, killing Courteney Taylor, 29, and her 4-year-old daughter, Amaya Taylor.

Arambula's truck rolled over, eventually striking another car and causing minor injuries to three people.

Arambula pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts while appearing virtually for his arraignment from his hospital bed. He's being held without bail. Arambula faces up to 19 years in prison if convicted.

