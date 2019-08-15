SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire San Diego crews stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire on Marron Valley Road near Dulzura late Thursday afternoon.

The fire agency said the blaze burned approximately 80 acres and was 100% contained as of Friday night.

One hundred firefighters have worked over the past couple of days to knock down the brush fire late that started Thursday afternoon.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting airplanes and helicopters worked to extinguish the flames, which were burned across remote, hilly terrain, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

The fire was dubbed the Border9Fire.