Dump truck crashes off I-8 connector in Mission Valley

A trash truck crashed through a guardrail, causing hours-long freeway closure.

SAN DIEGO — A dump truck veered out of control and crashed off a Mission Valley freeway off-ramp Thursday, leaving the driver injured, causing a fuel spill and forcing a closure of traffic lanes in the area for hours.

The commercial vehicle careened off the elevated exit from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard about 10:15 a.m., landing in the bed of the San Diego River, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the driver to a hospital for treatment of trauma of unknown severity, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.