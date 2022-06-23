Dump truck crashes off I-8 connector in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — A dump truck veered out of control and crashed off a Mission Valley freeway off-ramp Thursday, leaving the driver injured, causing a fuel spill and forcing a closure of traffic lanes in the area for hours.
The commercial vehicle careened off the elevated exit from westbound Interstate 8 to Morena Boulevard about 10:15 a.m., landing in the bed of the San Diego River, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Paramedics took the driver to a hospital for treatment of trauma of unknown severity, CHP public-affairs Officer Jesse Matias said.
Authorities shut down the off-ramp along with the Morena Boulevard exit from eastbound I-8 to allow for cleanup and investigation, Matias said. The closures were ongoing as of mid-afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.