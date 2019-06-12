Congressman Duncan Hunter released a statement on Friday that addresses his future.

In the statement he says, "Shortly after the Holidays I will resign from Congress. It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th District, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years."

Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty before a federal judge in San Diego Tuesday, December 3 to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses. Now, Hunter faces a possible five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced March 17.

In his plea deal, Hunter said he and his wife dipped into the election funds between 2010 and 2016 more than 30 times and tried to hide it by falsely reporting the expenses — from their daughter’s birthday party at the famed Hotel Del Coronado to an outing with friends in Washington at a French bistro — were campaign related.

For more than a year, California Rep. Duncan Hunter insisted that criminal charges against him and his wife were the result of a conspiracy of the “deep state” meant to drive the six-term Republican from office in the Democrat-dominated state.

Hunter, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, said in a TV interview that aired Monday that he is prepared to go to jail. Hunter, 42, said his motivation is to protect his three children from going through a trial, which was set to begin Jan. 22.