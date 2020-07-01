ALPINE, Calif. — Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) wrote a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday saying that he plans to resign from Congress on Monday, Jan. 13. Hunter's staff also say he sent the letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In the letter, Hunter began by giving the date for his resignation. He then described the accomplishments he is most proud of in his career.

Mike Harrison, Hunter's District Chief of Staff in El Cajon, provided the resignation letter.

"Perhaps the contribution I am most proud of is giving a voice to our men and women in uniform [...] I fought for warriors like Clint Lorance, Eddie Gallagher and Matt Golsteyn that were treated unjustly by an abusive military justice system," said Duncan in the Letter.

A month ago, Hunter announced he would resign from Congress on an unspecified date "after the holidays."

Rep. Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty before a federal judge in San Diego Tuesday, December 3 to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses. Now, Hunter faces a possible five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced March 17.

“He definitely wanted to stay, perhaps for monetary reasons, certainly to retain statures and justify that voters did elect him with these charges in the air,” said Laura Fink, a political analyst.

So, what happens to his seat?

Governor Gavin Newsom could decide to call a special election, which generally have low turn out.

“Low turnout would favor Republicans in the race potentially, although there is an argument to be made in this case that if Ammar Campa-Najjar was really able to focus on his Democratic base, and turn them out in outsized proportions [...] it could be an advantage for him,” said Fink.

Had Hunter resigned even a day earlier than he did, the governor would be forced to call an election. However, since Friday was the last filing date for 2020 candidates, the law gives the governor the option to wait until the November election.

There is a possibility that Hunter will forfeit his congressional pension. A 2007 ethics law denies benefits to members of congress convicted of certain felonies.

For more than a year, California Rep. Duncan Hunter insisted that criminal charges against him and his wife were the result of a conspiracy of the “deep state” meant to drive the six-term Republican from office in the Democrat-dominated state.

Hunter, an early supporter of President Donald Trump, said in a TV interview that aired Monday that he is prepared to go to jail. Hunter, 42, said his motivation is to protect his three children from going through a trial, which was set to begin Jan. 22.

