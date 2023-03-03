Eagles to make a stop at Pechanga Arena to play "Hotel California" album

The band will play its groundbreaking album, Hotel California, alongside an orchestra and a choir.

SAN DIEGO — The Eagles are landing...at San Diego's Pechanga Arena on March 3, 2023.

The pioneering classic rock band announced they had extended their "Hotel California" Tour to include a stop in San Diego.

The band will be playing its Hotel California album, the Eagles' 26-time platinum-selling album, and the third-best-selling album of all time according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Several of the songs from the album haven't been performed since the first “Hotel California” tour in the late 70's, nearly 50 years ago.

An orchestra and a choir will play alongside the band for the entire album and after a brief intermission, the band will perform some of their other popular songs.

Original members Don Henley and Joe Walsh will be joined by longtime bass player, Timothy Schmit, as country music star Vince Gill will play guitar and sing in the place of Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.