Police searching for gunman after early morning shooting in Gaslamp leaves one man dead

San Diego Police confirmed one man was shot in his upper torso. Police have confirmed the man who was shot has died.

SAN DIEGO — Police and SWAT are on scene in the Gaslamp Quarter after one man was shot and killed shortly after 4:30 Friday morning.

San Diego Police say the man was shot in his upper torso.

A SWAT team was called in around 6 AM and is focusing on a nearby parking garage.

Authorities say the shooting happened near 338 7th Avenue. Police have closed the are between 6th Avenue and Tony Gwynn Drive near the Omni Hotel and Petco Park for their investigation.