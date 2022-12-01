Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

USGS reports a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego and multiple other smaller shakes after on Wednesday evening.

SAN DIEGO — Did you feel it?

People all across San Diego County reported feeling an earthquake around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

USGS reported a 3.9 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego at 7:19 p.m. and multiple other smaller aftershock quakes soon after in the region.

The quake's epicenter was located 15 miles from La Quinta, 25 miles from Palm Springs, 44 miles from Escondido and 63 miles from the city of San Diego.

People posted online that they felt it all across Southern California; from Santee to Escondido and all the way to the coastline of Oceanside.

