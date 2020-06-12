Earthquake rattles parts of San Diego County

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.6 magnitude quake hit the Warner Springs area at 7:17 a.m.

WARNER SPRINGS, Calif. — Did you feel it? An earthquake struck northeast of San Diego early Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.6 magnitude quake hit the Warner Springs area at 7:17 a.m. The earthquake had a depth of 8.6 km.

Warner Springs is an unincorporated community in northern San Diego County.

We asked on the News 8 Facebook page, “Did you feel it?” And dozens of people sounded off this morning:

Sharon: Yes, felt it in San Marcos. It woke me up!

Amelia: Yes felt in Santee.

Westcoast Styles: Felt it in El Cajon, windows rattled.

Lana: Yep rolled through Ramona

Patricia: Didn’t feel it here in Chula Vista.

Doris: It woke me up.

Moira: Felt it in Carlsbad.

Marsha: Yup in Lakeside but was quick

Alicia: Yes I felt it in san marcos! It was a small rumble

Gail: Felt in south county also