CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary 4.9 earthquake has rattled Southern California Friday night.

The quake hit at 6:53 p.m. in Anza, California, a remote desert area of Riverside County. It was felt as much as 100 miles from the epicenter, according to a U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt throughout San Diego and south of the border in Tijuana.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

The initial quake has been followed by at least nine aftershocks.

According to Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, Friday night's quake was near or on the San Jancinto fault. The fault has seen many magnitude 5 quakes over the last few decades, she wrote in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.